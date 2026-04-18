Trump has no right to deprive Iran of nuclear program - Pezeshkian

No one gave the U.S. administration the right to deprive Iran of the opportunity to develop nuclear energy, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"U.S. President [Donald Trump] declares that Iran should not use its nuclear rights, but does not explain why. And who is he in this world to deprive a nation of its legitimate rights?" Pezeshkian said.

According to him, from the standpoint of human principles, every free person, regardless of religion, creed, race, and ethnicity, should enjoy his inalienable rights.

"We also demand that in the international system, all peoples be treated on the basis of justice and fairness," Pezeshkian said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. and Iranian delegations have agreed upon most of the problem issues, but the nuclear problem has remained unresolved.