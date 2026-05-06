Trump says US had very good talks with Iran in past 24 hours

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has had very good talks over the past 24 hours with Iran on ending the war that has lasted more than two months.

The U.S. leader said Iran wants "to make a deal badly," maintaining that any eventual agreement must ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't, and they've agreed to that," Trump said.

Asked if there is a set time by which a deal needs to be struck, Trump maintained there is "never a deadline."

While Trump expressed optimism that a resolution is "getting very close," he maintained a sharp warning: "If they agree, it's over, and if they don't agree, we bomb." The U.S. president explicitly rejected reports that the deal would allow Iran to maintain 3.67% enrichment, saying those provisions are not part of the current framework.

Trump said earlier in an interview with the PBS that an agreement must involve Iran transferring its highly enriched uranium stockpile directly to the U.S., and would need to require Tehran to end all operations at its underground nuclear facilities.