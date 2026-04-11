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Trump says he does not care if Iran returns to talks

Trump says he does not care if Iran returns to talks
© Photo: Website of the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about whether Iran returns to the negotiating table.

"I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine," Donald Trump said.

The president was responding to a question about when, in his view, Tehran would agree to resume talks with Washington on resolving the military conflict.

The U.S. leader said "Iran is in very bad shape" and in a desperate position.

Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the talks that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.

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