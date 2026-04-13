Türkiye assesses risks of energy crisis amid situation in Strait of Hormuz

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar does not see a direct threat to the country's energy supply due to the escalating situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that tensions around the Strait of Hormuz will primarily impact the country through rising energy prices.

"The situation with the Strait of Hormuz is entering a more problematic phase. In terms of energy security, our country remains at the same level. Currently, no problems are observed. This is due to the fact that Türkiye does not use the Strait of Hormuz for natural gas transit,”

– Alparslan Bayraktar said.

He also clarified that only about 10% of all oil purchased by Türkiye passes through the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, this figure remains acceptable for the state. However, Bayraktar emphasized that changes in global price dynamics inevitably impact the Turkish economy.