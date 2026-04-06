Turkish leader opposes Iran's total destruction

The Turkish President condemned attempts to completely destroy Iran. Earlier, the US leader stated that an entire civilization will be wiped out on Tuesday evening.

Türkiye does not approve actions aimed at Iran's total destruction. The relevant statement was made by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

During the conversation, relations between Ankara and Madrid, as well as a number of regional and global issues, were discussed.

"President Erdoğan stated that we do not approve of actions aimed at Iran's total destruction and do not consider Iran's position toward fraternal countries in the region to be correct. He also emphasized that every person with a conscience must defend peace and focus on diplomacy,”

– the Turkish Presidential Office informed.