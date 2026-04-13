US and Iran to meet in Islamabad once again this week

The second round of talks between the United States and Iran could take place this week in Islamabad, Pakistan, Reuters reported.

"No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open," a senior Iranian source said.

According to Associated Press, the date and venue of the new meeting between Iranian and U.S. representatives have not yet been set, though the next round of talks could potentially take place on Thursday.

CNN reported that internal discussions on the potential second face-to-face meeting ahead of the expiration of the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington are ongoing in the U.S. administration.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Middle Eastern officials, that Tehran and Washington are in constant contact through mediators. According to the newspaper, despite publicly sharp rhetoric, the U.S. and Iran are ready to engage in talks on the condition that both sides show flexibility.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing sources that Turkey and Egypt could host another round of Iran-U.S. negotiations on conflict settlement. According to the news agency, Turkish and Egyptian officials have undertaken diplomatic efforts to support the settlement process, increasing the likelihood that talks could take place in one of these countries.