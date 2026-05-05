US pauses Project Freedom following Operation Epic Fury

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused the U.S. military’s “Project Freedom” operation to open the Strait of Hormuz, due to “great progress” being made towards a “complete and final agreement with the representatives of Iran”.

The U.S. president has essentially paused “Project Freedom”, the effort by the United States to use its military, air and naval assets to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the operation will be paused for “a short period” to see if an agreement with Tehran can be finalised.

The U.S. leader said the decision was made “based on the request” of Pakistan and other countries and the “fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement” with representatives of Iran.

“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump said.

The announcement came as tensions escalated in the Gulf, with the U.S. military saying it destroyed several Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as cruise missiles and drones. The UAE said its air defences dealt with missile and drone attacks from Iran for a second day, while another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz reported being hit by an “unknown projectile”.

For its part, the IRGC issued a new map of the strait, with an expanded area of Iranian control, and warned vessels on Tuesday to stick to the corridors it has set or face a “decisive response”.

In Washington, DC, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. has completed its offensive operations against Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury”.