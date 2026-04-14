US says blockade of Iranian ports fully implemented

⁠The U.S. military ⁠said its blockade of Iranian ports has been “fully implemented” and economic trade entering and leaving Iran by sea has been “completely halted”.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the blockade is being enforced against vessels of all nations “entering or leaving coastal areas or ports in Iran”.

“An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fuelled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said.

CENTCOM said that more than 10,000 sailors, Marines and U.S. Air Force personnel are taking part in the operation and that, in the first 24 hours, six merchant ships had complied with U.S. orders to turn around and “re-enter an Iranian port”.

CENTCOM said ⁠no ships have made it past the US blockade since it went into effect on Monday (14:00 GMT).