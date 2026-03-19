US to deploy several thousand more troops to Middle East in coming days

A 2,500-strong U.S. Marine Expeditionary Force will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days, according to Axios.

Axios reports that two more similarly-sized units will be sent to the region. The U.S. Marine Corps could potentially participate in the evacuation of embassy personnel in Middle Eastern countries, a source told the outlet. It could also be used in operations against Iran’s Kharg Island, the source added.

Fox News reported that the U.S. is moving the USS Boxer amphibious ready group and attached 11th Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East.

The task force of about 4,500 sailors and Marines sailed off from San Diego, California, on Wednesday, March 18, and is now on its way across the Pacific. Officials say that it would take the task force about a month to reach the Middle East. Along the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship, the USS Boxer amphibious ready group includes the USS Portland amphibious transport dock ship and USS Comstock dock landing ship.

The USS Boxer amphibious assault ship carries F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors, AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters.

When the USS Boxer amphibious ready group arrives in the Middle East, it will "overlap with the USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit for some time, and then will replace the 31st MEU altogether," Fox News said.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department instructed U.S. embassy personnel in the region to prepare for potential threats and consider additional security measures in connection with the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.