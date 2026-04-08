US to uphold ceasefire if Iran open Strait of Hormuz - Vance

The United States will not honor its part of the ceasefire terms if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told journalists before his departure from Budapest.

"The deal is a ceasefire, a negotiation. That’s what we give, and what they give is that straits are going to be reopened. If we don’t see that happening, the president is not going to abide by our terms if the Iranians are not abiding by their terms," Vance said.

The U.S. Vice President insisted that the current cease-fire agreement with the U.S. had never included Lebanon.

The vice president plans to travel to Pakistan for peace talks this weekend, beginning Saturday morning. Steve Witkoff, the president’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, are expected to accompany Vance, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.