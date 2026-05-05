Vestnik Kavkaza

US trying to contact Iran via multiple intermediaries - report

US trying to contact Iran via multiple intermediaries - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States has stepped up its efforts to establish contact with Iran, using a number of third countries as intermediaries, not just Pakistan, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, several days ago some members of the U.S. negotiating team began attempts to intensify dialogue with Tehran via other countries, apart from Pakistan.

However, Iran doesn’t trust the United States and is prepared for any scenario, the source added.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned attacks on U.S.-allied UAE and urged respect for Iran-U.S. ceasefire.

385 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.