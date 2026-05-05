US trying to contact Iran via multiple intermediaries - report

The United States has stepped up its efforts to establish contact with Iran, using a number of third countries as intermediaries, not just Pakistan, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, several days ago some members of the U.S. negotiating team began attempts to intensify dialogue with Tehran via other countries, apart from Pakistan.

However, Iran doesn’t trust the United States and is prepared for any scenario, the source added.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned attacks on U.S.-allied UAE and urged respect for Iran-U.S. ceasefire.