Vestnik Kavkaza

Upper Lars closed to all vehicles

Upper Lars closed to all vehicles
© Photo: Aleksander Kuznetsov/Vestnik Kavkaza

Crossing the Upper Lars checkpoint has been indefinitely suspended for all types of vehicles, according to North Ossetia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The agency explained that the decision was made due to dangerous conditions along the Georgian Military Road, with corresponding recommendations also issued by the Georgian Border Police.

The ban applies to the Vladikavkaz–Lars section in both directions from 9:10 PM Moscow time and will remain in place until further notice.

The electronic queue at Upper Lars currently includes 1,524 heavy-duty transit trucks.

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