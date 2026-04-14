Uranium enrichment is Iran's inalienable right - Lavrov

Moscow expresses its willingness to contribute to solving the issue around Iran’s enriched uranium stocks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"Like in 2015, when that program was agreed, Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the enriched uranium problem, <…> including processing fuel-grade highly enriched uranium or taking a certain amount of it for storage - anything that Iran would find acceptable without violating its indispensable right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes," Lavrov said.

According to the diplomat, over a period in modern history, Russia was part of a process that finally led to reaching an agreement of guarantees and solving Iran’s nuclear program.

He recalled the U.S. ruining this program back in 2019 is a sad fact in global modern history.