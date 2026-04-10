Vance personally negotiates with Ghalibaf, Araghchi

Today's talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad are unique: US and Iranian leadership representatives are communicating directly, sitting at the same negotiating table, rather than communicating through intermediaries.

The Trump administration announced that today's talks in Islamabad between the American and Iranian delegations are being held in person for the first time, albeit in the presence of Pakistani diplomats.

"The United States, Pakistan, and Iran are holding a trilateral face-to-face meeting today,”

– the White House announced.

Thus, US Vice President JD Vance along with President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, is speaking directly with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi.