Will Trump hit Iran's energy infrastructure?

U.S. President Donald Trump may delay strikes on Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure, Axios reported, citing a senior U.S. administration official.

"If the president sees a deal is coming together, he'll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision," Axios reported.

An unnamed Pentagon official, in turn, expressed skepticism about the possibility of another extension of the deadline for reaching a deal with Iran.

According to Axios sources, the U.S. president holds the most "hawkish" position on Iran among members of his Cabinet.

At the same time, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner believe he should try to reach a deal with Tehran if possible.

According to the sources, Tehran’s response to Washington’s ceasefire proposal was seen at the White House "as a negotiating gambit, not a rejection."

Earlier, Iran has sent a proposal through Pakistan outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution. The response, consisting of 10 points, rejects the idea of a temporary ceasefire and emphasizes the need for a lasting end to the war in line with Iran’s conditions.

The proposal includes demands such as an end to hostilities in the region, a framework to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions.

Yesterday, the U.S. president said he will destroy Iranian power plants and bridges if the vital waterway is not reopened.