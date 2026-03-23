World Economic Forum meeting in Jeddah postponed

Organizers of the World Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, have canceled the event amid tensions in the Middle East.

The US and Israel's war against Iran has forced the organizers of the World Economic Forum to postpone its next meeting.

The WEF meeting was scheduled for April 22-23 of this year. It was to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event is being postponed due to the sharp escalation of the Middle East conflict following the US and Israeli attack on Iran, with the two sides continuing to exchange blows.

The WEF organizers made the decision in consultation with the Saudi leadership. No new dates have been announced for the forum.