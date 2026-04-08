Yerevan not to discuss railway issue behind Moscow's back - Pashinyan

Armenia is not going to discuss “behind Russia’s back” the issue of potentially transferring railway management rights to another country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He was asked whether Armenia plans to discuss the matter with the Kazakh Foreign Minister and Transport Minister, who are currently visiting Yerevan, despite Russia previously stating that it sees no grounds for selling its management rights.

"We do not intend to do anything behind Russia’s back," Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM noted that at this stage, as long as the opportunities for dialogue remain broad and open, they will continue their work.