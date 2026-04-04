Vestnik Kavkaza

15 ships transit Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours - report

15 ships transit Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Fifteen ships transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after obtaining permission from Iran, Iranian media reported Sunday.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said the vessels were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway after receiving authorization from Iranian authorities.

The news agency said that ship traffic through the strait remains 90% lower than before the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February.

The region has been on alert since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28.

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