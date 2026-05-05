Armenia and France to cooperate-in science, defense

Yerevan and Paris have signed a range of agreements and memorandums on scientific and defense cooperation, Armenia’s ministry of high-tech industry said.

A memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ governments provides for "cooperation in the area of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors."

Another memorandum the Armenian ministry of high-tech industry signed with the French armed forces ministry is geared to expand cooperation in the area of the "development and innovations in military hardware and defense systems." Defense cooperation also envisages training of the Armenian military by French instructors.

The sides also signed an agreement on the supply of six Airbus H145 helicopters and equipment for Armenia’s special forces. Apart from that, French companies signed a declaration of intent to take part in the construction of the Bargushat tunnel.