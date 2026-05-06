Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejects French FM's statements on Karabakh

Baku firmly rejects the anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at the French Senate on 6 May, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hajizada said.

According to him, the French Minister’s narrative on “Nagorno-Karabakh” in reference to the Garabagh region - an integral part of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory - is unacceptable.

At a time when conditions for lasting peace have been created in the region following the just war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories within the framework of the norms and principles of international law, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns such provocative statements by the French side, which question Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over its territories and cast doubt on the protection of cultural and religious heritage.

"It is a clear example of a double standards that the French Minister, who ignores the destruction of hundreds of mosques and other cultural heritage sites in the Azerbaijan’s territories during Armenia’s occupation, comments on the demolition of certain structures dating back to the occupation period and makes inappropriate references to the proceedings before the International Court of Justice," the statement reads.

Historical and religious monuments located in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan constitute our national and cultural heritage and are protected regardless of their origin or religious or secular affiliation, Hajizada noted.

"The calls by France regarding the deployment of an assessment mission by UNESCO to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region are a clear distortion of realities. It is Azerbaijan that has repeatedly called for such assessment missions, while unfortunately their realization has been hindered precisely due to the known obstacles created by countries such as Armenia and France," the statement reads.

The spokesman recalled that this fact was confirmed by UNESCO’s own 2005 report.