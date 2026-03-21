Erdogan expresses condolences over Qatar helicopter crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over a helicopter crash in Qatar.

“I learned with great sorrow the news that our Turkish Armed Forces personnel, our ASELSAN staff and members of the Qatari Armed Forces were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred in Qatar,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader offered prayers and condolences for those who died in the tragic accident.

Erdoğan also expressed his sympathy to both nations, saying: "My condolences to our country, our nation and the people of Qatar."

The Qatari Armed Forces helicopter was conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command on Friday evening when it crashed into the sea, due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings. Seven people, including Turkish citizens, were killed in the crash.