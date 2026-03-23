Iran names conditions for conflict resolution

The New York Times: Iranian authorities are ready to end the war only with a full-fledged peace treaty with non-aggression guarantees.

Iranian authorities have outlined the conditions that will allow the parties to the Middle East conflict to sit down at the negotiating table. Tehran is seeking a full-fledged peace treaty, coupled with non-aggression guarantees, The New York Times reports, citing Iranian government circles.

"Araghchi told [US Special Envoy Steve – ed.] Witkoff that Iran is not interested in a temporary ceasefire and wants a lasting peace agreement with guarantees that the United States and Israel will no longer attack it,”

– The New York Times.

Iran is also hoping for an easing of US economic restrictions.