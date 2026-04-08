Iran prepares for talks with US - media

Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed on April 9 that a delegation will travel to Pakistan for peace talks with the USA scheduled for April 10, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The Iranian delegation will travel to Islamabad for peace talks",

Khatibzadeh said, adding that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire agreement and that the US must pressure Israel to halt strikes on the country.

According to Al Mayadeen TV, the negotiators are expected to include Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is likely to lead the delegation. The Iranian delegation will travel to Pakistan this evening