Israel and US target energy infrastructure in Iran

U.S.-Israeli strikes Monday reportedly targeted energy-related facilities in Iran’s Isfahan province and southwestern city of Khorramshahr, Iranian media reported.

In Isfahan, a natural gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station were hit, causing damage to parts of the facilities and nearby homes, Fars reported.

In Khorramshahr, a natural gas pipeline belonging to a power plant was targeted. Officials in Khorramshahr said that one missile hit an area outside a natural gas pipeline station and that there were no casualties.

While no information was given about power outages in Isfahan, it was reported that power supply continued uninterrupted in Khorramshahr thanks to ongoing efforts.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would "obliterate" Iran’s power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within 48 hours.

In response, Iran’s IRGC announced that any strike on Iranian infrastructure will trigger immediate "reciprocal" attacks on regional energy grids and desalination plants, specifically those supporting Israel or US bases.

The latest attack came after Trump said Monday that he has ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran over the past two days.