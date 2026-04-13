Saudi Arabia demands US end Hormuz blockade - report

Saudi Arabia is demanding that the United States stop blocking the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Riyadh fears that Washington’s actions will escalate tensions in the Middle East, prompting Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah to block the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in retaliation.

The strait links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden in the northern Indian Ocean and is an important stop on the Saudi oil export route.

The Wall Street Journal noted that the Houthis have assured Saudi Arabia that they will not attack its territory or vessels. However, Saudi officials believe that the situation remains unstable. They do not rule out the possibility that the Houthis may start charging for passage through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

The report also pointed out that the Persian Gulf countries do not want the Strait of Hormuz to end up under Iran’s control. Nevertheless, many of these states are demanding that the U.S. solve the issue with the strait through talks.