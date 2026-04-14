Switzerland may host US-Iran talks

Switzerland is ready to host talks between the USA and Iran at any time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Melanie Gugelmann said.

According to Gugelmann, Bern remains in contact with representatives from Washington and Tehran.

The Swiss side supports the development of dialogue aimed at ending the conflict in the region, the spokesperson emphasized.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its good offices at any time. The Swiss Foreign Ministry is in contact with all parties involved and has confirmed its readiness to support any diplomatic initiative that could contribute to peace",

Gugelmann stated.