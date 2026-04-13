UKMTO issues advisory regarding blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed receipt of a notice regarding the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"UKMTO have been informed that, effective from 2:00 p.m. on April 13, 2026, maritime access restrictions are being enforced affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz," the statement reads.

According to the notice, "these access restrictions apply without distinction to vessels of any flag engaging with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities."

UKMTO also emphasized that the restrictions apply to the entire Iranian coastline. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations is not restricted. However, vessels may be inspected, and neutral vessels in Iranian ports are granted a limited grace period to depart.

Following negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on April 11, the U.S. Central Command announced that on April 13, the U.S. military would begin a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of all vessels heading toward the country’s ports, as well as those attempting to depart from its shores.