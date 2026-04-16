US and Iran close to reaching agreement - media

Washington and Tehran may sign a deal in the near future, Reuters reported, citing sources, with negotiations already nearing their logical conclusion.

The delegations have made progress through behind-the-scenes diplomacy involving Pakistani mediators, the sources said.

During the second round of settlement talks, a memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed, after which the parties would conclude a full agreement within 60 days, the agency reported.

"The parties have already reached agreements in principle, while technical details will be agreed upon later",

Reuters stated.

Pakistan Armed Forces Commander Asim Munir is playing the primary mediating role in the negotiations. He is currently in talks with the Iranian side and plans to visit Washington for further discussions, the sources added.