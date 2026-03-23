US names potential date to end Iran war - report

The United States has set April 9 as a potential date to end the ongoing war on Iran, amid expectations of upcoming talks between the two sides, Ynet reported, citing an Israeli official.

“Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations," the report reads.

According to the source, talks between Iran and the U.S. are expected to take place later this week in Pakistan, but Washington has not briefed Israel on the details of its contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the newspaper, Israel estimates that the U.S. is already conducting indirect negotiations with Qalibaf, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about contacts with Iran aimed at ending the war.

Qalibaf, however, said that no negotiations have taken place with the U.S., dismissing reports of negotiations as “fake news” aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

Trump, on Monday, said he has ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran over the past two days.