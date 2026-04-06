US wants to charge toll for Strait of Hormuz passage

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could impose its own tolls on vessels trying to transit through the Strait of Hormuz - a strategy employed by Iran as it continues to control the key energy shipping choke point.

Asked whether he would accept a deal that would allow Iran to take fees from ships to traverse the strait, the U.S. president said: “What about us charging tolls? I’d rather do that than let them have them. Why shouldn’t we? We’re the winner.”

“The only thing they have is the psychology of, ‘Oh, we’re going to drop a couple of mines in the water.’ All right, no, I mean, we have a concept where we’ll charge tolls,” Trump said.

Trump’s latest comments came as he issued what he called a “final” ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the strait and agree to Washington’s terms or face attacks against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

More recently, Iran has implemented a system under which it allows a handful of ships through the strait but charges them for passage.