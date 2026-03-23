Von der Leyen reveals when EU could deploy mission to Strait of Hormuz

The Europeans could send a mission to the Strait of Hormuz only after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is over, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed following talks in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The leaders in the European Union have been very clear that only when the hostilities end, could they envisage an operation or a mission," von der Leyen said.

She admitted that the energy supply allies worldwide were faced with a critical situation.