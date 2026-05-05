US submits draft UNSC resolution on Strait of Hormuz navigation

The United States has submitted to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, under the pretext of combating an alleged threat emanating from Iran.

As stated in a declaration by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, circulated by the State Department press service, the U.S. demands that Iran "cease attacks, mining, and tolling."

According to the position outlined in the declaration, Washington expects the Iranian authorities to "disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them, while also supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor."

The co-authors of the draft resolution are the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The U.S. military established a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. The U.S. Central Command warned that they will continue blocking the movement of all ships heading both to and from Iranian ports.